Son vex with mother for attending court hearing

WITH tears running down her face in the San Fernando First Magistrates’ Court, a mother asked a magistrate to send her adult son for rehabilitation because he has a drug problem.

Joshua Smith’s mother described him as a very intelligent person with a lot of potential. However, the weeping single-parent told Magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine that he listens to no one.

Smith displayed no emotion and rejected his mother’s suggestion for help saying he had attended many programmes in the past. Instead, he blamed his mother for “following” him in court saying he did not ask her to be there.

The magistrate interjected saying that many people would love to have a mother like that.

Smith, a father of one of Pleasantville, pleaded guilty to having cocaine. PC Sheraz Mohammed and other police arrested him on Friday at Critchlow Street, San Fernando. Police searched him and found 0.5 gramme of cocaine.

He has two previous convictions, one in 2014 for having marijuana and the other in February for having cocaine. Smith told the magistrate that his mother paid the fine of $800 for him in February.

“Are you being ungrateful to your mother Mr Smith?” asked the magistrate. He paused and then responded in the negative. The magistrate sentenced him to three months in jail.