Sinanan slammed for ‘cheap politics’ MPs say Minister made false claims in Parliament

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan.

BOTH Couva South and North MPs Rudranath Indarsingh and Ramona Ramdial have accused Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan of making false claims under the protection of parliamentary privilege in a game of cheap politics when he spoke during the recent Opposition-led motion of no-confidence in him.

Sinanan claimed, during the motion, that under the previous administration, 15 desilting contracts were signed in the offices of the Couva North and South MPs, with completion documentation left blank.

Indarsingh sent Newsday a copy of a letter read by Sinanan, dated October 16, 2014, from Indarsingh to then Works Minister Suruj Rambachan about a request for settlement of outstanding payments by Ramken Contractors Ltd. In this letter, Indarsingh verified seeing an excavator for the purposes of desilting and cleaning water courses during the period 2010- 2011, under the Works Ministry.

Indarsingh, in a telephone interview, said Sinanan did not read the full letter during the motion, omitting the part where he (Indarsingh) requested an investigation in keeping with ministry policies and procedures. Indarsingh stressed that at no point in time did he sign off on any contract between his office and the Works Ministry.

Sinanan, Indarsingh said, deliberately attempted to play cheap politics and added that it is a PNM strategy to “pelt mud” and engage in cheap politics without providing information. Ramdial also contacted Newsday and said it was “totally false” that 15 contracts were signed off. She sent Newsday a copy of a letter dated October 21, 2014 which she wrote to then minister Rambachan confirming desilting operations by Ramken in five areas from December 12, 2012 to January 24, 2013. She explained these were emergency works in response to flooding and in such cases, MPs were allowed to call out contractors. She said the contractor, who did the work under then works minister Jack Warner and director of highways Roger Ganness, approached her office in 2014 and reported he had not been paid, which was not uncommon. Ramdial said she remembered being on the ground and wrote to Rambachan confirming the contractor had done work but she did not sign off on any payment.

So for Sinanan to now say that she sat in her constituency office and signed off on contracts, is totally erroneous and false. She said Sinanan used parliamentary privilege to spread misinformation in defence of his tenure as works and transport minister in the no-confidence motion.

Sinanan, in response, said that during his contribution, he did not state that the MPs did anything wrong and did not cast aspersions on their characters. He said documents were being used by the contractor to haul the ministry before the courts and that during the debate, he brought up the documents on the issue of procurement.

Sinanan said that in all fairness to Indarsingh, the Couva South MP did call for an investigation. Sinanan claimed he did not read the entire letter during the no-confidence motion because he did not have the time to do so. With regard to Ramdial, he said it was not the job of an MP to verify work was done, but for public servants to do so. “No PNM MP can certify work was done,” he added.