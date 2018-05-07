Sergeant dies days after Grand Bazaar shootout

Crime Scene Investigators recovered 28 shells from the scene. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

The police sergeant who was reportedly involved in a shooting incident at Grand Bazaar, described as the result of a love triangle, has died.

According to a release from the TTPS, Sgt Darryl Honore died at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex around 10.25pm tonight.

Honore, who had been shot four times on Thursday night, was part of a shooting incident which is now under investigation by the Professional Standards Bureau. Police commissioner Stephen Williams had also ordered an investigation into the incident.

Honore's colleague, a corporal, was discharged from hospital on Friday. He had been shot three times.

Reports are the two men were once friends but had fallen out.

On Thursday, Honore saw the corporal and a Woman Police Officer at Ruby Tuesday restaurant in Grand Bazaar.

Eyewitnesses reported him saying, " You make meh loss meh house and meh wife, I ain't taking that tonight."

Police responding to the scene collected 28 spent shells.

No one else was hurt in the shooting.