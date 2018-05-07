Senior attorneys slam Stuart on legal ‘gang’ talk

Acting Attorney General Stuart Young.

SEVEN senior members of the Criminal Bar have taken a dim view of statements by acting Attorney General Stuart Young that some lawyers were facilitating gang activity.

Last Friday, during debate on the Anti-Gang Bill in the Lower House, Young alleged there were members of the Law Association who participated in illegal communication with clients, assisted in running their criminal enterprises and helped those in prison carry out criminal acts.

In a statement yesterday, the seven senior counsel – Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, Osbourne Charles, Israel Khan, Pamela Elder, Gilbert Peterson, Ernest H Koylass and Sophia K Chote – said they were gravely concerned by Young’s comments.

They said, “We note that by making these statements, the acting Attorney General has disclosed to the public at large what ought to have been confidential investigations by law enforcement into the activities of such practising attorneys-at-law. We are gravely concerned that these disclosures have the potential of prejudicing such investigations and possible prosecutions.”

They quoted from the Legal Profession Act, which provides for lawyers to report to the disciplinary committee of the LATT any allegation of improper or unprofessional conduct on the part of one of their colleagues.

“This duty applies to and should be observed by the acting Attorney General,” they said pointing out that at the time he was also acting as the titular head of the Bar.

They said many young criminal practitioners perform “yeoman service” in the criminal justice system.

“They attend police stations at all hours of the day and night. They work long, arduous hours to ensure that the wheels of justice continue to turn. They do the bulk of the Legal Aid work for nominal payment.”

It was grossly unjust, they said, for these young lawyers to be the subject of such “broad-brushed criticism.”

If Young was indeed aware of such practices, they said, “He ought to have exercised restraint commensurate with his office and permitted law enforcement to perform their duties without hindrance.”

They hoped that “with mature reflection” he would consider it appropriate to apologise to criminal lawyers.