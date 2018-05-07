School officials beaten at Tranquility Secondary School

President of TT Unified Teachers Association Lynley Doodhai

A water game between two Form One students last Friday at the Tranquility Government Secondary School resulted in two school officials being assaulted at the school on this morning.

Speaking to Newsday today president of the TT Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) Lynsley Doodhai confirmed the incident took place.

“One of the students who was involved in the incident last Friday reported the incident to the parents and they came to the school this morning. The parent and a relative confronted the other student on the school compound at 7.30 a.m."

Doodhai said, the vice principal and one of the deans of the school tried to step in to quell the disturbance and on doing so, both school officials were assaulted by the two people who were on the school’s compound. "I was also informed two School Supervisors III were also on the compound when the incident happened,” Doodhai said.