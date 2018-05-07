School maxi drivers get short $

AFTER two protests and weeks of complaining, members of the Maxi Taxi Concessionaires Association were elated to hear they would get their outstanding payments last Friday.

However, when the drivers went to their various banks that day, they realised they had only been paid one month’s fee.

Head of the association Rodney Ramlogan said the drivers are now demanding that the Public Service Transport Corporation (PTSC) say publicly why they are not being paid. The drivers, who are contracted by the PTSC to transport schoolchildren, have not been paid for the past four months. The Education Ministry is responsible for paying them.

“The Ministry of Education is saying they have only received invoices for January 2018. How can this be when we are already in May?” Ramlogan asked.

He said the drivers submit their invoices to the PTSC every fortnight.

“Why are they not sending up our invoices? What is really going on?

“The silence from the PTSC has been deafening so far. They are using us as scapegoats and doing whatever they want in the background.”

After the drivers protested, the Education Ministry issued a release saying it had been overcharged by $1.7 million.

Ramlogan said the blame for that must lie firmly on the shoulders of the PTSC.

“They have been overcharging the ministry. They are making it look as though we were the ones who tried to overcharge the government, when that is not the case.”

Newsday tried contacting PTSC for comment but questions sent via e-mail to the company’s marketing and communications manager went unanswered up until 5pm yesterday.

With the PTSC staying mum, Ramlogan said the drivers may soon pick up their placards again, as they still have no idea when they will be paid next.

“PTSC wants us to come in front of their door and protest, then so be it.

“We are tired of being ignored. One month’s salary cannot make things right. We are still owed for three months. Let us see when they will start doing the right thing and showing the drivers some respect.”