Pawan Debe Youths win Southern Sports T20

VICTORY TIME: Pawan Debe Youths celebrate their success in the Championship Division final of the Southern Sports T20 Fiesta.

Pawan Debe Youths crushed Valley Line by nine wickets on Friday to win the Championships Division final of the General Earth Movers Limited-sponsored Southern Sports T20 Cricket Fiesta at Guaracara Park, Pointe-a-Pierre.

Pawan Debe Youths, who collected $12,000 for the victory, were indebted to a brilliant all-round performance from Man-of-the-match Javed Mohammed who took three wickets and scored a half-century.

Pawan won the toss and sent in their Barrackpore-based opponents to bat. Valley Line made a respectable 130/8 in their allotted 20 overs, with Mohammed taking three for 24. Pawan made light work of the total, getting home in the 18th over with 131/1. Man-of-the-match Mohammed, who stroke 64 not out, received $500. He also received a trophy for making 126 not out against Barrackpore Angels — the highest individual score in the history of Southern Sports Cricket Fiesta. Valley Line received $6,000 for their second place finish.

Earlier in the 3rd and 4th place playoff, Gandhi Cricket Club got the better of Central-based Edinburg United. Batting first, Edinburg made an inadequate 109/8. In reply, Gandhi coasted to 110/1. Gandhi received $3,000 while fourth place Edinburg got $1,500.

Championship final:

VALLEY LINE UNITED 130/8 – Avin Bissoondath 19, Samuel Gabriel 19, Neal Samaroo 15, Javed Mohammed 3/21, Shiva Maharaj 2/11 vs PAWAN DEBE YOUTHS 131/1 – 64 not out, Brandon Jagmohan 35, James Duncan 12 not out, Narinelal Seenath 1/16.

Championships 3rd place playoff:

EDINBURG 109/8 – Josh Ramjewan 36, Rennie Pittiman 28, Michael Harry 2/19, Navin Singh 2/20 vs GANDHI CRICKET CLUB 110/1 – Kapil Harry 59 not out, Travis Karim 33.