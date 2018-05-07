Pawan Debe Youths win Southern Sports T20
Pawan Debe Youths crushed Valley Line by nine wickets on Friday to win the Championships Division final of the General Earth Movers Limited-sponsored Southern Sports T20 Cricket Fiesta at Guaracara Park, Pointe-a-Pierre.
Pawan Debe Youths, who collected $12,000 for the victory, were indebted to a brilliant all-round performance from Man-of-the-match Javed Mohammed who took three wickets and scored a half-century.
Pawan won the toss and sent in their Barrackpore-based opponents to bat. Valley Line made a respectable 130/8 in their allotted 20 overs, with Mohammed taking three for 24. Pawan made light work of the total, getting home in the 18th over with 131/1. Man-of-the-match Mohammed, who stroke 64 not out, received $500. He also received a trophy for making 126 not out against Barrackpore Angels — the highest individual score in the history of Southern Sports Cricket Fiesta. Valley Line received $6,000 for their second place finish.
Earlier in the 3rd and 4th place playoff, Gandhi Cricket Club got the better of Central-based Edinburg United. Batting first, Edinburg made an inadequate 109/8. In reply, Gandhi coasted to 110/1. Gandhi received $3,000 while fourth place Edinburg got $1,500.
Championship final:
VALLEY LINE UNITED 130/8 – Avin Bissoondath 19, Samuel Gabriel 19, Neal Samaroo 15, Javed Mohammed 3/21, Shiva Maharaj 2/11 vs PAWAN DEBE YOUTHS 131/1 – 64 not out, Brandon Jagmohan 35, James Duncan 12 not out, Narinelal Seenath 1/16.
Championships 3rd place playoff:
EDINBURG 109/8 – Josh Ramjewan 36, Rennie Pittiman 28, Michael Harry 2/19, Navin Singh 2/20 vs GANDHI CRICKET CLUB 110/1 – Kapil Harry 59 not out, Travis Karim 33.