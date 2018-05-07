P/Town Presbyterian PTA turns to Children’s Authority

SEETA PERSAD

ONE month into the new school term, there has been little reaction from Education Minister Anthony Garcia on the rebuilding of the Princes Town Presbyterian School No 1, despite numerous protests from parents and students.

Yesterday, PTA president Nola Ramjohn-Karim called on the Children’s Authority to look into, what she called, the advantage being taken of students.

“Something has to be wrong with five-, six-, seven- and eight-year-old children going to school for 12.30pm and finishing at 4.30pm,” Ramjohn-Karim said.

She said the school is the only one on a shift system.

“Apparently, our children do not have the same rights as other children in our country.”

Speaking on behalf of the parents of 614 students, Karim told Newsday Garcia had betrayed them.

“The Education Minister promised the children a school in 2017 and in 2018 he changed his mind.” Parents, she said, cannot endure more and they are at a breaking point.

“Consider that some parents have had to leave their jobs in order to shuttle their children back and forth from school to the present location, in some cases four times a day.”

Transport is also an issue, as parents incur exorbitant costs in hiring taxis to take them to the Princes Town Presbyterian School No 2 which is some distance away. Working parents have the added cost of hiring babysitters for the morning, because school starts at 12.30pm. Parents must also deal with health issues, as children’s eating habits have changed, because of the stress experienced as a result of sharing a building and the fatigue they feel because of the late hours.

The children on all levels only do academics; there are no extracurricular activities and this, Ramjohn-Karim said, is of great concern, as the children are not developing holistically as they should. No parent, she said, is going to sacrifice teaching time for their children without good reason.