Man, 62, fined for forged certificate

SIXTY-TWO-YEAR-OLD PH driver Ramchand Ramdass gave up his good name for $600. That was the amount he said he paid to get a forged insurance certificate.

The offence landed him in court yesterday, when Ramdass pleaded guilty before San Fernando magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine.

Prosecutor PC Cleyon Seedan said that at midday on March 17, PC Ramsawack was on duty at the Mon Repos Police Station where Ramdass reported a car accident which, he said, happened earlier on the Solomon Hochoy Highway near the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

The prosecutor said Ramdass showed the policewoman his driver’s permit and insurance certificate. She also received a report from the other person involved in the accident.

Ramsawack investigated and found the permit was valid but the certificate was not.

She told Ramdass about it and he replied: “Officer, I pay a man $600 on the streets for that insurance.”

Ramdass, who had no previous run-ins with the law, was not represented by an attorney yesterday.

“Why would you give up your good name for $600?” Antoine asked. Ramdass remained silent.

He was ordered to pay $1,800 forthwith, failing which he would serve four months’ hard labour in jail.

The magistrate ordered destruction of the forged document.