King, Cornelius lose in ITF women’s doubles

Trinidad and Tobago’s Anya King and her American partner Ceijenia Cornelius lost in straight sets in the women’s doubles when action in the International Tennis Federation Women’s Circuit continued at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua, yesterday.

King and Cornelius suffered a 6-0, 6-1 defeat to Mexican Andrea Villarreal and Kirsten-Andrea Weedon of Guatemala in round one. Soizette Simmons of TT and American Morocco Hitt also lost in straight sets to Samantha Koelliker of Switzerland and South African Warona Mdlulwa. Details of the result were not available up to press time.

Meanwhile, Kerrie Cartwright and Catherine Leduc advanced to round two of the women’s singles.

Eighth seeded Cartwright of Bahamas eased to a 6-1, 6-0 win over American Eva Raszkiewicz. It was also a comfortable win for fifth seeded Canadian Leduc as she prevailed over Hailey Wilcox 6-2, 6-1.

American Nikita Uberoi and Mexican Maria Jose Portillo Ramirez also recorded straight set wins in the first round. Uberoi was a 6-3, 6-1 winner over her countrywoman Ceijenia Cornelius, while Ramirez recorded a 6-2, 7-6 win over American Rushri Wijesundera.