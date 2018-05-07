Jadoo, batsmen show form in U-19 trial

TEVON Jadoo grabbed a five-for and four batsmen scored half centuries in a TT two-day Under-19 trial match at the National Cricket Centre in Couva, on the weekend.

Jadoo grabbed five for 23 in eight overs for the TT Under-19 B team to help dismiss the Under-19 A team for 127 in their first innings. Daniel Osuna was also among the wickets, taking 4/25, while Rivaldo Ramlogan top scored for the A team with 47 off 43 deliveries, which included six fours and one six.

In reply, Crystian Thurton and Nathaniel McDavid, who have been representing TT for years at youth level, struck 61 and 60 respectively to lead the B team to 275/7 declared.

Thurton faced 96 balls, which included nine fours, while McDavid’s 89-ball innings comprised seven fours and one six.

Antonio Gomez also got among the runs, scoring 43. Kareem Muradali and Sameer Ali snatched 2/66 in 13 overs and 2/22 in 10 overs respectively.

The A team looked strong in the second innings, posting 103/1 when the match ended in a draw. Former national Under-17 captain Mbeki Joseph scored 50 and Leon Bassano belted an unbeaten 51.

The opening partnership between Joseph and Bassano was worth 92 runs, before Jadoo trapped Joseph leg-before. Joseph’s knock lasted 79 deliveries and comprised six fours and one six, while Bassano struck seven fours in his 107-ball innings. Jadoo finished with figures of 1/28 in 10 overs.

The national Under-19 cricketers are preparing for the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Under-19 tournament in Barbados from July 31 to August 30.

SUMMARISED SCORES: TT Under-19 A 127 (Rivaldo Ramlogan 47, K Surzano 22; Tevon Jadoo 5/23, Daniel Osuna 4/25) and 103/1 (Mbeki Joseph 50, Leon Bassano 51 not out; T Jadoo 1/28) vs TT Under-19 B 275/7 declared (Crystian Thurton 61, Nathaniel McDavid 60, Antonio Gomez 43; Sameer Ali 2/66, Kareem Muradali 2/22).

Match Drawn.