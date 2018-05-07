Jabloteh in all Flow Youth Cup semis

Flashback: Police FC Under-18 players ahead of their Flow Youth Pro League match in February this year.

San Juan Jabloteh may have fallen short of achieving a record-extending fourth clean sweep of the Flow Youth Pro League titles, but the young San Juan Kings look intent on making amends in the inaugural Flow Youth Pro League Cup.

Earlier this year, Jabloteh finished 2018 champions of the Under-14 and Under-16 divisions, but missed a treble as Point Fortin Civic snatched the Under-18 crown,

On Sunday, Jabloteh became the only club to march into all three divisions of the Cup semi-final rounds which will be contested on May 20.

Competing at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Jabloteh hammered St. Ann’s Rangers 4-0 in their U-14 quarter-final, before the San Juan Kings’ U-16 outfit edged crosstown rivals Morvant Caledonia United 1-0.

Jabloteh then ensured their appearance in all three quarter-finals with their U-18s dispatching Defence Force FC 3-0 at the same Malabar venue.

Also, Kai Phillip scored a double for Police U-18s in a 2-1 win over Point Fortin Civic at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella.

Police FC went ahead through a Matthew Brewster strike, but Phillip responded with a brace to turn the match around.

Police will meet W Connection in the semis, after the latter were 1-0 winners over Club Sando.

Civic U-14 and U-16 outfits advanced into the semi-final stage with wins over U-14 league runners-up Morvant Caledonia United and St Ann’s Rangers, respectively, at the Marabella venue.

Civic U-14s led the quarter-final contest through first-half strikes by Luke Phillip and Kern Smart to dispatch Morvant Caledonia 2-1 who had a goal pulled back by Jaheim Marshall.

Civic will meet W Connection who were 4-2 winners over Club Sando, thanks to a double from Molik Khan and a goal each from Malik Clement and Dantaye Gilbert.

Semi-Final Round

(Sunday, May 20)

Under-14 Division

San Juan Jabloteh vs Defence Force FC

Point Fortin Civic vs W Connection

Under-16 Division

San Juan Jabloteh vs Point Fortin Civic

Club Sando vs Police FC

Under-18 Division

San Juan Jabloteh vs North East Stars

Police FC vs W Connection

Third-place & Final

(Sunday 27 May 2018)