“Hot cop” a regular visitor to police station

A young woman wearing the Ag Superintendent of Police is seen posing wearing lingerie in the charge room of a police station

Professional Standards Bureau officers are probing the authenticity of photographs released on social media showing a woman wearing the shirt of a police inspector inside the Morvant Police Station. The bureau was told the woman is a regular visitor to that station.

Investigators were also told that the woman was a guest at a Christmas party held at the Santa Cruz Police station last December. Sources said the woman in the photograph arrived at the Christmas party accompanied by a senior officer who became the envy of his colleagues at the party.

An officer who preferred to remain anonymous yesterday said the woman is a regular visitor to the Morvant Police who sometimes arrives by herself or is seen walking into the compound with a senior officer.