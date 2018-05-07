Girl, 3, fondled, video shows

NALINEE SEELAL

CHILD Protection Unit (CPU) police officers from the Western Division has been given footage which shows a man in his early 20s fondling a three-year-old girl behind a water tank in Bon Air, Arouca.

The footage was handed over last Friday and a statement was taken from the informant.

Officers were yesterday preparing a file to pass on to CPU officers in Northern Division. Newsday understands that both the suspect and victim have been identified and certain procedures must be adhered to before the man is detained.

The informant told police that suspect was so badly beaten, after residents found out about the fondling, that he sustained broken bones.

The informant claimed this was not the first time the child was fondled.

She is expected to be medically examined by the district medical officer as part of ongoing investigations being undertaken by CPU officers Insp Coggins and Sgt Arun.