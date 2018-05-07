Gardener shot dead in front of wife, children

A 28-YEAR-OLD Mayaro gardener became the country’s 188th murder victim on Sunday night when he was shot dead in full view of his wife and two young children.

Around 8.05 pm Anthony Sonny of Stonebright Village was standing at the front door of his home speaking with his 22-year-old wife and their children when two men, one armed with a gun, stormed in.

One of the men began shouting, “Who is Redman?” but before Sonny could answer, the gunman fired two shots at him and he fell to the ground.

His screaming wife and children ran to help him, but when they checked for a pulse there was none. The gunman and his accomplice fled the scene and up to press time, both remained at large. No motive has been established for the murder and investigations are ongoing.