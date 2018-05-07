Police and airport security thwart drug ring in $34 million bust

Months of intelligence gathering by airport security and officers of the Organised Crime and Intelligence Unit (OCIU) paid off late last Sunday when a passenger and four airport staff were caught trying to smuggle almost 200 pounds of cocaine to New York from the Piarco International Airport.

Newsday spoke with sources close to the investigation who revealed the passenger, along with two security guards, a check-in clerk and a baggage handler were nabbed by airport security and later handed over to the OCIU.

The drugs were valued at an estimated $34.4 million. The traffickers, all below the age of 35 attempted to load the drugs onto Caribbean Airlines flight BW55 to the JFK International Airport in New York.

Speaking on condition of strict anonymity, the source revealed that this is the biggest bust ever recorded and commended the officers of the OCIU for their swift action.

The five were charged and were expected to appear before an Arima Magistrate this morning.