Committee meets before Mid-Year Review

The Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives will meet tomorrow at Tower D of the Port of Spain International Waterfront Centre from 1.30 pm.

The committee, which comprises all 41 members of the House, will discuss increases and decreases to several government ministries and other public entities.

This meeting happens three days before Finance Minister Colm Imbert presents the Mid-Year Review in the House on Thursday. The House sits from 10 am that day. Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley will take questions from Opposition MPs before Imbert makes his presentation.