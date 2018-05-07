Body found in Cunupia identified

An unidentified body found in Cunupia last Thursday has been identified as 44-year-old Sean Mohammed from Curepe.

Mohammed's body was identified by relatives yesterday at the Forensic Science Centre (FSC) in St James. An autopsy at the FSC yesterday confirmed that he died from a shotgun wound.

Mohammed was a handyman who also sold scrap iron and washed cars to make ends meet. Relatives yesterday described him as a friendly person, and said they did not know why he was killed.

"We are still trying to figure out why this happened. As far as we know he didn't owe anyone anything, he didn't get in any arguments and he wasn't threatened in any way," said relatives

They told Newsday Mohammed was last seen leaving his Evans Street, Curepe home on Thursday evening. He left in a car with a group of friends, but relatives could not tell the make or model of the car because he left before they could see him off.

Relatives reported him missing to police on Friday, after they had not seen or heard from him for a day.

Meanwhile, police were searching for people to identify the body of a man found on Mon Plaisir Road on Thursday at about 9.30 pm. They contacted the Mohammed family, who identified the body.

Homicide detectives are investigating.