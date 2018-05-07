Baby died of natural causes

An autopsy on a two-month-old baby found dead by his parents at their Guayaguayare home on Saturday has determined there was no foul play in his death.

After an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre (FSC) in St James yesterday, a pathologist determined Javon Mahabir died from natural causes.

Relatives there were reluctant to speak to the media. Javon's mother, Wendy, was too distraught to say anything.

Reports say 35-year-old Wendy put him to bed on Friday at her Nurse Street, Newlands home, having fed and cared for him for the entire day.

But at about 4 am on Saturday, she went back to find the child unresponsive, and with fluid coming from his nose and mouth.

Mayaro police were called and went to the home along with a DMO, who pronounced the child dead.