Angostura worker suspended for allegedly lunging at CEO

Angostura workers in a May 7, 2018 meeting with Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union (SWWTU) president, Michael Annisette on the Angostura compound, Eastern Main Road, Port of Spain, about the suspension of one of their coworkers. PHOTO COURTESY SWWTU.

Angostura on Monday suspended a male employee from its accounts department for allegedly lunging at CEO Genevieve Jodhan during a staff meeting on May 3.

The suspension letter – handed to the man on Monday morning shortly before he was escorted off the compound by security – said the company is taking this matter seriously and intends to investigate the circumstances which led to the alleged lunge.

"If there is merit in the allegations referred to above, the company may be entitled to carry out disciplinary action against you including termination of your services on the grounds on, inter alia, gross misconduct and/or breach of your contract of employment."

Newsday also understands the employee was informed, via the suspension letter, he had been suspended with pay until May 14 so that there could be "integrity in the process" and for Angostura to arrive at a fair decision while giving him an opportunity to be heard.

Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union (SWWTU) president Michael Annisette spent much of Monday at the Angostura compound, Eastern Main Road, Port of Spain investigating the matter.

He told Newsday, "The worker was vociferous, yes, but no one saw him lunge at the CEO. They (staff members) said the CEO used vociferous language too, words like 'friggin' and 'blasted' yet no one took her to task. This man had 17 years' unblemished service prior to this."

Newsday made several attempts to speak with Angostura but calls to management went unanswered.