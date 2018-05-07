Accused sex offender denied bail

Josiah Kyle Nicholas accused PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

Joseph Kyle Nicholas, 21, has been denied bail on a number of charges including kidnapping and buggering two boys in Port of Spain and Arima in April.

Nicholas, an auto mechanic of Arima, appeared in the Port of Spain Seventh Court before Magistrate Adia Mohammed, where the charges, which alleged took place in Port of Spain and Arima, were read out to him.

The courtroom was cleared for Nicholas’ appearance as is usually the case in matters involving sexual offences.

He was denied bail on all the charges.