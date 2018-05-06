Whiteman rides to three gold at Youth Cycling

Jabari Whiteman (right) in action during a recent race at the National Cycling Centre, Couva.

JABARI Whiteman continued to dominate the competition as he won three gold medals on day three of the Juveniles and Juniors Track Cycling Championships at the National Cycling Centre in Couva, on Saturday.

In the sprint junior men’s event, Whiteman of PSL Cycling Club sped to victory in 10.69 seconds. Phoenix Cycling Club’s Aaron Alleyne took silver in 11.375 and Justin Baptiste of Breakaway grabbed bronze in 11.406.

Whiteman won another sprint title when he captured the junior match sprint crown when he finished ahead of Alleyne again. Southclaine’s Michael Ackee rounded off the top three.

Whiteman continued his dominance when he pedalled to victory in the omnium junior men’s event after earning a total of 183 points. Enrique De Comarmond of Heatwave copped silver with 162 points, while Darius Beckles of Open Road took bronze with 125 points.

D’Angelo Harris of Rigtech Sonics also continued to show his class at the Championships winning the sprint juvenile men’s crown in 11.863. Joshua Rawlins of Southclaine had to settle for second place in 12.299, while Alano Acevero of Rigtech Sonics took bronze in 12.404.

However, Rawlins finished ahead of Harris in the juvenile match sprint to win gold, while Ryan D’Abreau of Arima Wheelers took bronze.

Makayla Hernandez of Madonna was the lone competitor in the sprint juvenile women’s event finishing in 14.658, while Shania Baptiste of Open Road was the only cyclist to face the starter in the sprint junior women’s event. Baptiste finished in 14.689.

The Championships concluded yesterday.