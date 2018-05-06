Tobago students get tips from sports scientist

Maurisa Gibson-Bailey, right, holds the attention of the students at the From Playground to Podium youth training camp, while Dr Barry Fudge (second from right) looks on.

IN the lead-up to the annual Tobago International Sea to Sea Marathon, which will take place on May 19 and 20, a youth training camp was held at the Division of Education, Innovation and Energy in Dutch Fort, Scarborough, Tobago, on Tuesday.

Over 30 students from Roxborough Secondary School, Mason Hall Secondary, Signal Hill Secondary and Scarborough Secondary took part in the session. The event was supported through the Republic Bank Power to Make a Difference social responsibility programme.

The event, entitled From Playground to Podium, was conducted by Maurisa Gibson-Bailey, TT’s only American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM-USA) and British Association of Sport and Exercise Sciences (BASES-UK) sports scientist/exercise physiologist, along with Dr Barry Fudge, head of endurance at British Athletics.

The session, was aimed at promoting structure as well as provide a primary source of knowledge in sport training and development. It is hoped, that once this structure is in place, it will encourage and empower coaches and other sport officials, including athletes and students, to utilise mentoring and critical reflection to situate learning in practical experiences.