South East, QRC advance to basketball final

SOUTH East Port of Spain Secondary and Queen's Royal College (QRC) will meet in the TT Schools Basketball Association North Zone Under-20 Big Four Finals at Jean Pierre Complex in Mucurapo, on Sunday.

In the first semi-final at the same venue yesterday QRC edged rivals Fatima College 33-30. QRC were led by brilliant three-point shooting from Terriq Alleyne. Alleyne made five three-pointers and finished with 18 points to lead the way for QRC, while Luke Darwent netted nine points to lead the way for Fatima.

In the second semi-final, South East defeated St Francis Boys College 39-27 to join QRC in the final. Some strong free throw shooting by South East in the final minutes of the match ensured South East held on for the victory. Esan Babb, who top scored for South East with 12 points, put the match to bed with a dunk in the closing minute. Kobe James contributed 11 points for South East, while Israel Daniel and Josiah Superville scored 10 points and eight points respectively for St Francis.

On Sunday, the third place playoff between St Francis and Fatima will be played from 2 pm followed by the final between QRC and South East.