Prince gets better of Simmons in qualifier

Soizette Simmons hits a forehand shot during her match against Shelby Prince yesterday.

SHELBY PRINCE of the United States got the better of Trinidad and Tobago’s Soizette Simmons 7-5, 7-6 (5) yesterday, in a women’s singles qualifier, as the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Trinidad Women’s 15000 tournament continued at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.

There were two other qualifying matches on court yesterday, all featuring Americans – Ceijenia Cornelius spanked Morocco Hitt 6-2, 6-1 while Hailey Wilcox strolled past Harris Caldwell 6-3, 6-3.

On Saturday, Nikita Uberoi of the US trounced Brazil’s Anna Ferraz 6-0, 6-0 while Gail Brodsky of the US took care of Switzerland’s Samantha Koelliker 6-2, 6-1.

In all-American encounters, Christine Maddox overcame Sophia Hatton 6-4, 7-5; Dakota Fordham blanked Anna Baranovski 6-0, 6-3 and Kayla Rizzolo defeated Sylvia Schneck 6-2, 6-3.

Action in the Main Draw (singles and doubles) will begin today, at Tacarigua, from 10 am.