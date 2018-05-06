New business organisation in San Fernando

SEETA PERSAD

A business organisation to rival the San Fernando Business Association (SBA) has been set up. The new body, Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce (GSACC) is headed by businessman Kiran Singh, a former president of SBA.

GSACC held its first meeting last Thursday at RRM Plaza, High Street, San Fernando. In that meeting, members selected Singh as president and he was nominated unopposed. Noticeably absent from the meeting were long-established prominent business people from the city.

At the meeting, Deodath Ramdass was elected as the secretary and the post of treasurer went to Michael Kawal. The public relations officer is Ann Samaroo. In his maiden address, Singh said for far too long major stakeholders of the energy capital have been voiceless and under represented in the community and the wider country.

“The national budget is read every year and I ask you, are our faces seen and our voices heard to offer our end of the bargain?” he questioned.

The Revenue Authority is due to come on stream, he said, and San Fernando has expressed no opinion on this agency. He said that the government is set to introduce the property tax and again San Fernando remains silent.

Crime, he said, has hit the city, crippling the livelihoods of both business owners and patrons and yet San Fernando has no collective voice. He referred to King’s Wharf as being grossly underutilised for many decades.

“We see the San Fernando waterfront project as the new economic frontier and part of the national development thrust, but where is the input from our business community?” Singh said.

Parking in the city remains a challenge and proven to be a major hindrance to shoppers. There are solutions to this which he said can only happen via a united voice. The chamber, he said, intends to partner with governmental and non-governmental agencies to foster the holistic development of the wider community through youth development and cultural and social outreach programmes.

Singh praised San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello whom he said is implementing several initiatives to alleviate the traffic congestion.

Meanwhile Regrello said that San Fernando is developing at a fast pace and he needs to have all hands on deck. “If there is a business organisation that went through the process of a democratic approach, we could move San Fernando forward,” Regrello said.