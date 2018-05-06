MP Olivierre hopes for better SEA results from La Brea schools

Pupils of St Brigid’s Girls RC school, Siparia, with their SEA kits presented to them by staff of the La Brea constituency. School teacher Donyale Saney Trotman (left).

A TOTAL of 950 pupils who sat Thursday’s Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examinations in 28 schools in the La Brea and neighbouring constituencies, were presented with SEA kits by La Brea parliamentary representative Nicole Olivierre.

Together with constituency office staff, the MP visited schools and presented each pupil with a kit which contained two HB pencils, two 2 B pencils, ruler, eraser and sharpener.

Olivierre said that she is very concerned about the low tertiary participation of primary school students in the La Brea constituency, pointing out that in the 2017 SEA results, a number of primary schools in the constituency performed below the national average.

As such, she said, her constituency office staff has embarked on an initiative labelled with the acronym ‘ PASS’ which means ‘Preparing All Student for Success.’

For this year’s SEA, Olivierre said, the constituency office staff wanted to ensure that the pupils of schools in and around neighbouring constituencies were fully equipped to write the examination.

In each SEA kit an inspirational quote was placed. Olivierre said, “My constituency office is attempting to effect a transformation of the currently under-performing primary schools within the constituency, into high performing ones.

This may be a mammoth task, but we remain committed to the cause and believe that through increased involvement of community and corporate stakeholders, attenting to the social needs of the students and development of teacher competencies, schools can improve their respective academic success rates and fulfill their mandate of preparing all students for the next stage of their education.”