Ganga: Legal issues no excuse in use of IRC report

Daren Ganga

FORMER West Indies cricketer and National League representative Daren Ganga believes legal issues facing the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) is no excuse to delay the implementation of the Independent Review Committee (IRC) report.

In a media conference on Friday at the National Cricket Centre in Couva, president of the TTCB Azim Bassarath said he wants to clear all legal issues involving the TTCB before the IRC report is implemented.

The IRC report, compiled by Justice Vasheist Kokaram, newspaper columnist Dr Sheila Rampersad and former TTCB president Ellis Lewis, recommended that the Board changes its approach to governance to ensure fairness and transparency – consistent with international best practices.

But the TTCB later expressed concerns that the IRC had breached their terms of reference in producing the contentious document.

Prior to the IRC being appointed last year, a court battle began in 2016 between the TTCB and National League representatives over the TTCB constitution. The National League representatives include former TT and West Indies cricketers Ganga and Dinanath Ramnarine.

Ganga does not think Bassarath’s claim that legal issues are preventing the implementation of the IRC report is justified. In a media release on Saturday Ganga said, “It is untenable to say that legal issues are preventing consideration of the report as there are no material and irremediable legal issues. The question must therefore be asked as to why the incumbent president continues to stonewall and resist the contents and merits of the IRC report which is instructive and meritorious.

“I note also that Mr Bassarath asserts that certain persons are attempting to distract from the good work of the executive. The fact is that if Bassarath was genuinely confident in the work undertaken during his tenure, he would implement the recommendations of the IRC and seek a mandate from the appropriate cricket stakeholders. I am confident now more than ever that if the wider cricketing fraternity participated in the electoral process, Mr Bassarath and his appointees would be removed from office by a landslide.”

Explaining some of the reasons why he feels Bassarath is not fit for office Ganga said, “The only purported reason preventing the board from considering the IRC report is the fact that the executive and its nominated members have made an issue of the timelines in that the IRC had exceeded the initial timeframe to complete the report.

“There are two legal opinions of which I am aware, one from an eminent senior counsel and one from the TTCB’s standing lawyer, both of which advise that this issue can be corrected by a simple resolution.

“Many of the reasons for the targeted delay have been principally caused by Mr Bassarath himself in that he had initially refused to obtain legal advice and deferred the discussions on the IRC report by a month and then further rejected the material legal opinions when he was later furnished with same.”