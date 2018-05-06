Fulbright Scholar for UTT aviation course

US Fulbright Scholar Narcrisha Norman who will be developing a course for a University of Trinidad and Tobago aviation programme.

THE UNIVERSITY of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) will have the benefit of a US Fulbright Scholar developing a course for the university’s aviation programme.

According to a statement from the news website of Florida-Based Embry-Riddle Aeronatutical University the US Government had selected three of its faculty members – William J. “Bill” Lahneman, Narcrisha Norman and Vedapuri Sunder Raghavan – to receive 2018-2019 US Fulbright Scholar Awards.

The university reported that Norman, a US Army veteran and assistant professor in the College of Aeronautics for Embry-Riddle Worldwide, will travel to Trinidad and Tobago, thanks to her Fulbright award. She will spend six months at UTT, developing, implementing, and assessing a senior design course for the university’s aviation programme.

The university stated that Norman will leverage her expertise in teaching and research to help equip students with the skills necessary for advanced research in the aviation field.

“Assuming that any researcher or educator can effectively demonstrate their understanding of any topic to a group of students without some understanding of their cultural traditions and what is important to their community is audacious at best. The Fulbright programme will afford me the opportunity to be properly introduced to what’s important to the stakeholders for the aviation programme at the University of Trinidad and Tobago. That will allow my contribution to the programme to be more effective than it could otherwise be,” Norman is quoted as saying.

Norman, a NASA Solar System Ambassador, earned her PhD degree in Aerospace Engineering from Old Dominion University.