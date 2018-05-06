Da Silva belts massive century for North Zone TTCB National Inter-Zone 50-over tournament bowls off

Joshua Da Silva returns to the pavilion after his unbeaten 159 for North Zone against Tobago Zone at the Cyd Gray Ground, Roxborough yesterday.

JOSHUA Da Silva struck an unbeaten 159 to lead North to a 36-run victory over Tobago in a high-scoring match in the opening round of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) National Inter-Zone 50-over tournament at the Cyd Gray Ground, Roxborough, yesterday.

Da Silva cracked 16 fours and five sixes on his way to 159 not out to lead North to a massive 341 for seven in their allotted 48 overs. North captain Darren Bravo cracked 48, while Daron Cruickshank and Mario Belcon both scored 44 to help boost the team’s total.

Bowling for Tobago, former national Under-19 cricketer Dejourn Charles grabbed 2/26 and Kelon Lynch snatched 2/43.

In reply, it was a valiant effort but Tobago fell for 305. Adrian Alexander fell just short of a century for Tobago scoring 98.

At the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, East defeated South West by 15 runs in a shortened 34-over match because of rain. East posted 221/7 with TT Red Force opener Jeremy Solozano scoring 70, while Lendl Simmons scored an unbeaten 58. Duane Charles ended with 2/62 for South West.

Despite 98 from Nicholas Sookdeosingh South West could only get to 206/6 off 34 overs. Adrian Ali was also among the runs getting 33, while Rayad Emrit and Vikash Mohan took 2/35 and 2/26 respectively.

In another match, Central got past North East by six wickets chasing a revised target at Gilbert Park in Couva.

Round two will be played on Saturday.

SUMMARISED SCORES –

At Cyd Gray Ground, Roxborough: NORTH 341/7 - Joshua Da Silva 159 not out, Darren Bravo 48, Daron Cruickshank 44, Mario Belcon 44; Dejourn Charles 2/26, Kelon Lynch 2/43 vs TOBAGO 305 - Adrian Alexander 98. North won by 36 runs

At Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba: EAST 221/7 (34 overs) - Jeremy Solozano 70, Lendl Simmons 58 not out; Duane Charles 2/62 vs SOUTH WEST 206/6 (34 overs) - Nicholas Sookdeosingh 98, Adrian Ali 33; Rayad Emrit 2/35, Vikash Mohan 2/26. East won by 15 runs.

At Gilbert Park, California: NORTH EAST 140/4 (35.3 overs) - Yannic Cariah 42 not out, Akeem Alvarez 25 vs CENTRAL 139/4 (24.3 overs) - Mark Deyal 48, Denesh Ramdin 29 not out. Central won by six wickets.

At Sancho Branch Road: SOUTH EAST vs SOUTH - Match abandoned because of rain.