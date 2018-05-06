Cop compensated, 12 years later

TWELVE years after a policeman was shot while responding to a report of a robbery, he received compensation for his injuries.

Gunmen shot and wounded Cpl Azard Hosein on December 21, 2005, when he and other police were told a robbery was in progress at Harmony Hall in Gasparillo.

When they arrived, there was a shootout with the gunmen, during which Hosein was shot in the left thigh.

In 2006, he filed for compensation under the Protective Services Compensation Act (PSCA). Despite checking several times on the status of the claim, he received no communication and sought legal advice.

Arima attorney Sherlana Jaisarie and attorneys from Boyer’s Chambers wrote to the Compensation Board in September asking for a decision.

On Thursday, Hosein received a hearing from Protective Services Compensation Committee at the National Security Ministry in Port of Spain.

The committee granted the undisclosed sum of compensation to Hosein, who is still in the service.

Jaisarie, in presenting her client, referred to the Privy Council judgement of Fazal Ghany vs the Attorney General.

In that case, Cpl Ghany was injured when he fell while going downstairs at his workplace on December 1, 2006.

Ghany applied for compensation under the PSCA, but the committee decided it was not possible to award him any.

The Appeal Court remitted the matter for consideration by the committee.