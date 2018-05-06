Boy, 6, man, 59, die in accidents

RYAN HAMILTON-DAVIS and STACY MOORE

VEHICULAR accidents which occurred in different areas of the country between Saturday afternoon and early Sunday claimed the lives of a six-year-old Carnbee, Tobago boy and a 59-year-old Princes Town man. The accidents also left several people hospitalised.

Six-year-old Daniel Black died just after midnight when the vehicle in which he was travelling, a Nissan Tiida, crashed into another car near Turure Road, Guaico while 59-year-old Azard Ali died in an accident along the M1 Ring Road, Princes Town.

Daniel Black, was accompanying his mother, Hema, his father, Dean, and his little brother, four-year-old Levi, on the Eastern Main Road heading toward Sangre Grande at about 12.30 am, in a Nissan Tiida which was rented from Econo Car Rentals. As the family got near Turure Road, their car crashed into a Hyundai Elantra, driven by AJ Gadjadar from Arouca.

All members of the Black family were injured, and Daniel died at the scene. Fire officers from Sangre Grande responded and took the survivors to hospital. Dane and Hema are currently at the Sangre Grande Hospital in a stable condition, while Levi is at the Mt Hope Children’s Hospital, and is expected to undergo surgery.

The driver of the Elantra was also hospitalised and is said to be assisting police in the investigation.

Arrive Alive president Sharon Inglefield urged people to be more careful on the road in response to the accident.

“This is a dangerous three-mile stretch with hardly any lighting, markings, singnage, or speed bumps to slow down traffic. People are dying and nobody seems to care! Nothing is being done to improve this stretch of road. How many more must die? Who can fix this piece of road to save lives?”

In the earlier incident, Ali, of Broomage Road, Number 2 Princes Town was driving a white AD wagon along the M1 Ring Road, in the company of four-year-old Arianna Jaichan. At about 5.30 pm on Saturday, while he was driving near the Princes Town Presbyterian No 2 school he collided with a black Nissan Navarra heading in the opposite direction.

Ali’s car spun several times before veering off the road. He died on the spot.

The girl and the three occupants of the Navarra, were taken to the Princes Town Health Facility, then transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital where they were treated for minor injuries and discharged.