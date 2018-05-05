Whiteman, Harris shine at National Cycling

The juvenile team sprint gold medal winners Mickel Lopez, left, D’Angelo Harris, centre, and Alano Acevero of Rigtech Sonics.

JABARI Whiteman and D’Angelo Harris starred in the keirin events on day two of the 2018 Juniors and Juveniles National Track Cycling Championships at the National Cycling Centre in Couva, on Friday.

Whiteman of PSL Cycling Club was the top cyclist in the junior keirin final, winning the event in 10.897 seconds. Aaron Alleyne of Phoenix Cycling Club copped silver and Juvhon Walker of Breakaway Cycling Club took bronze.

In the juvenile keirin finals, Harris of Rigtech Sonics stopped the clock in 11.859 to claim gold. Rounding off the top three were second placed Joshua Rawlins (Southclaine) and third placed Deshawn Petrovanie (Phoenix).

In the 40-lap juvenile points race, Tariq Woods of Team Woods grabbed gold after earning 19 points. Harris had to settle for silver with 18 points and Rawlins claimed bronze with 11 points.

Whiteman also showed his talent to win the 80-lap junior points race with 45 points ahead of Enrique De Comamond (Heatwave) who ended with 27 points. Darius Beckles of Open Road Challenge grabbed bronze with 18 points.

On the opening night of the championships on Thursday, Whiteman and Harris also showed their class. Harris won the 30-lap juvenile men’s scratch race, while Whiteman snatched the 40-lap scratch race juniors event.

Only one team took part in the juvenile team sprint with the Rigtech Sonics team of Mickel Lopez, Harris and Alano Acevero finishing in a time of 54.71 seconds.

Two teams participated in the junior category of the team sprint with the Southclaine trio of Adam Francis, Rawlins and Mickel Ackee winning gold in 52.26, while Phoenix’s Bershaun Petrovanie, Maurice Burnette and Aaron Alleyne took silver in 53.36. The championships continue today from 11 am.