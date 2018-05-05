Top Under-19 cricketers on show in trial match

THE leading crop of Under-19 cricketers in TT will be on show this weekend as they battle for places on the national team for the upcoming Cricket West Indies Regional Tournament in Barbados.

Following the victory of East Zone in the Shell Under-19 Inter Zone competition last weekend, the top performers in the zonal tournament will be engaged in a two-day trial match today and tomorrow at the National Cricket Centre ground in Balmain, Couva. Team “A” will be captained by Cephas Cooper of the South Zone, while Team “B” will have Navin Bidaisee of the South East Zone at the helm. The managers are David Furlonge and Gregory Davis respectively.

The CWI tournament is scheduled for July 31 and August 30 and is a key indicator of who will be the next generation of stars in future West Indies teams.

Players selected for the trial match are requested to be at the venue by 9 am and should have their Shell caps in their possession.

Team “A”

Cephas Cooper (Captain) – South Zone

Leon Bassano (North)

Mbeki Joseph (South Zone)

Justin Gangoo (South East)

Leonardo Julien (East)

Rivaldo Ramlogan (East)

Avinash Mahabirsingh (South East)

Ronaldo Forester (East)

Jaydon Seales (Central)

Kareem Muradali (East)

Sameer Ali (Central)

Amit Gopaul (South West)

Michael Lambard (North)

David Furlonge (Manager)

Team “B”

Navin Bidaisee (Captain) --- South East

Leonardo Francis (East)

Crystian Thurton (Central)

Antonio Gomez (South)

Daniel O’Souna (North)

Emmanuel Garcia (North East)

Joshua James (Tobago)

Nathaniel McDavid (East)

Sachin Dookie (North)

Tishawn Alleyne (East)

Tevon Jadoo (East)

Sachin Soodeen (North East)

Giovanni Letran (North)

Gregory Davis (Manager)