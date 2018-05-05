‘Smiley’ dies in accident

Darren “Smiley” Pemberton

A 23-year-old Morvant man was killed in an accident along the Eastern Main Road, Laventille on Friday night.

According to police reports, Darren “Smiley” Pemberton of Chinapoo Gardens, Morvant was heading west along the road when the accident took place around 11 pm. The PH taxi driver died inside his mangled Nissan B14 and had to be extricated by fire officers.

Relatives yesterday said Pemberton was a loving young man who was known for leaving himself without to ensure others had. He earned the nickname “Smiley” because nothing got him down. Even when they identified his body at hospital early yesterday morning, they said he had a smile on his face. Relatives said he had no children and was working when he was killed. His mother Gina Pemberton said her son was known by all for one thing and that was his happy and pleasant personality

Donell Herbert, a fireman who was driving a Kia Sportage heading in the opposite direction, suffered an injury to the head and left knee while Wendell Horsford suffered a broken right ankle in the accident