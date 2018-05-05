Revellers enjoy safe J’Ouvert in Point

Moko Jumbies were also a part of the Point Fortin J’Ouvert yesterday.

NATIONAL Security Minister Edmund Dillion yesterday described the borough of Point Fortin as a town of happiness.

Highlighting that the J’Ouvert celebrations were incident free, Dillon said, “Revellers enjoyed an important time here in Point Fortin. This is a town of culture, sports and happiness.”

Dillon, who is also the member of Parliament for the area, said the town would give visitors the most enjoyment at this time of the year.

“I can assure you the celebrations here are safe and secure and people are just having a good time.”

Speaking to reporters, Dillon said a number of people from all over the world journeyed to Point Fortin to partake in the Borough celebrations.

“You see people return to Point Fortin who no longer come for Carnival, but they are here in Point Fortin.”

Point Fortin Mayor Abdon Mason, also in attendance, said the borough’s celebrations were now being referred to as a second Carnival. Mason was speaking to reporters as hundreds of revellers from over 20 different bands paraded through the streets of the borough.

“We are enjoying the J’Ouvert this year where we welcome back our diaspora from the wider population of Trinidad, north America and the rest of the world.

“This is the best time to meet with and greet persons you have not seen in a long while.”

Revellers, young and old, danced to soca music during the festivities on the streets of the borough. Some of the many bands included Image People, Stink and Dutty, Sweet Cape, Wakanda Pride, Old School Soca and more.

Speaking to Sunday Newsday, Carla Caine of Old School Soca said the band originated in the United States and now had members in Trinidad. She said the concept behind the band’s name was to promote calypso and honour the legends of calypso.

A member of the Wakanda Pride band said the idea for the name of the band was taken from the movie Black Panther. He said the band wanted to represent something bigger this year so they chose the concept of Wakanda which signified the pride of a people.

The men and women in that band wore different African prints, head pieces and clothing. Point Fortin celebrates their 38th anniversary as a borough and 19th year of hosting of the borough celebrations. Revellers paraded under the watchful eyes of hundreds of police officers and soldiers.