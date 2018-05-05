Police yet to be questioned on shootout

The woman police constable who was rescued by security guards at Grand Bazaar last Wednesday when two of her colleagues opened fire on each other, was not interviewed, up to yesterday.

Not only has the woman not been interviewed, but neither has the corporal who was shot three times in the shooting and is now on sick leave. Police sources could not say whether or not the sergeant involved in the shooting was quizzed by investigators. The constable was with the corporal at the Ruby Tuesday restaurant around 9.35 pm when they were confronted by a Central Division sergeant, who made allegations against the corporal. The constable, who was caught in the middle of the row, was rescued by estate constables from Telecom Security, who took her to safety before the sergeant fired the first shot at the corporal and an all-out gun battle ensued.

A total of 28 spent shells was found following the shooting along with eight live rounds. The men were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex and their guns handed over to investigators. The two men were once friends and fell out after an affair with one of the men’s wives. Last August the two had a war of words in the Chaguanas area and one allegedly threatened to shoot the other. The rift culminated on Wednesday. While at hospital, one of the officers apologised to the other.

Supt Sheldon David of the Northern Division and the Professional Standards Bureau, are probing the shootout on the order of acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams.