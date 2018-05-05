Mothers’ Day decadence

IN lieu of Mother’s Day next Sunday, why not plan your Mother’s Day lunch ahead of time? Even though many families opt to go out on the day, celebrating at home with a home-cooked lunch, a great home-made dessert or cake is always welcomed.

Although it can be time consuming, it’s a labour of love.

One of the advantages is that you can choose your ideal cake or dessert and be in control of your ingredients, all resulting in a good slice of decadence and deliciousness enjoyed in the comfort of your home with your family. What more could a mom ask for?

Here are some favourites for you to try. Remember, planning your menus ahead of time does equal efficiency in the kitchen. Happy Baking!

Happy Valentines beet and chocolate cake

8 ozs, cooked beets, cooled and peeled

2 cups all purpose flour

1/2 cup non-sweetened cocoa powder

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

3 eggs

11/2 cups brown sugar

1 tsp vanilla

3/4 cup coconut oil

Preheat oven to 350F. Purée the beets in a food processor, strain and reserve the juice and the beet purée separately. Sift together the flour, cocoa, baking powder and baking soda.

Beat the eggs until light and fluffy add sugar and vanilla and beat well. Add the beets and beat for a few seconds, and add the oil and beat for a further minute. Pour this mixture into the flour mixture and fold all the ingredients together. Have grease and lined a 9-inch cake tin. Pour mixture into tin and bake for 40 to 50 minutes. Cool and frost with red beet glaze.

Makes one 9-inch cake.

Red beet glaze:

1/4 cup butter, softened

4 cups icing sugar

Reserved beet juice

Cream the butter and add the icing sugar. Add a small amount of the beet juice to bring the mixture to a spreadable consistency. Frost cake.

Frosts one 9-inch cake

Caribbean pumpkin flan with burnt orange sauce

Pumpkin is available all year in the Caribbean and makes a delicious and rich tasting flan which is balanced with the burnt orange sauce.