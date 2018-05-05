Kimberly Roopchand-Tahal

James Dupraj

Kimberly Roopchand-Tahal, for as long as she could remember, has loved the beauty industry. Whether it was makeup artistry or a line of skin care products, she would devote her time to studying the latest trends in the market.

It therefore came as no surprise that her jobs included hairdressing and makeup artistry alongside body art by James Paul, and that the industry that so fascinated her growing up would be the arena in which she would seek to create a name for herself.

At the age of 16, Roopchand-Tahal began making skin scrubs for family and friends to express her creativity and love for skincare, as well as show appreciation to those closest to her with personalised products that suited their specific skincare needs.

Her family, and later her husband, impressed with the quality of her work and its potential, would encourage her to market her products to the public.

“Shortly after I became pregnant and with a lot of free time on my hands, I started to push myself to make my dream of having my own branded product line come true,” she said. And so, her skincare line My Coffee Scrub (@mycoffeescrub_tt on Instagram) was founded.

Now 20, Roopchand-Tahal told WMN, “My life’s passion is doing makeup and creating skincare products.” She loves experimenting with different ingredients and creating scrubs that have a touch of unique flair. “Flawless skin is great, and who doesn’t love skin that is great?”

She explained that while most international skincare lines available on the market contain harsh chemicals and ingredients that can be counterproductive to well-kept skin. The products in her My Coffee Scrub line, Roopchand-Tahal assured, have no such additives.

She noted that in recent years consumers have become more aware of the long-term negative effects of using harsh chemicals in their daily beauty routines and she believes there is a niche to be filled in the local market for organic and well-sourced ingredients.

While My Coffee Scrub is a very new product line, available to the public for just about two months now, Roopchand-Tahal pointed to the years she spent experimenting to perfect her products.

“Currently, My Coffee Scrub offers our headlining coffee scrub, as well as an oatmeal and almond scrub, and a peppermint foot scrub,” she said.

Coffee ground, Roopchand-Tahal explained, are excellent for skin exfoliation, and her signature coffee scrub can be used on any part of the body.

“Using an exfoliating scrub that is rich in coffee beans has several great effects: the caffeine from the coffee increases blood flow and reduces the appearance of cellulite,” she said, also commenting on the anti-inflammatory properties that can aid in reducing skin redness.

“Coffee grounds are a mechanical exfoliate, which means they can be used to scrub away dead skin to reveal new and healthy skin.” She warned that chemical exfoliates may actually remove enzymes or acidic properties that are necessary for healthy skin.

Similarly, Roopchand-Tahal said her oatmeal and almond scrub softens and moisturises while protecting skin from irritation. “Almonds are a good source of protein and are full of Vitamin E, which helps nourish the skin and protects from sun damage,” she explained.

About her peppermint foot scrub, she said, “Peppermint is known for its cooling factor and is effective for foot odours, relaxing muscles in the feet, and even nail fungus.” She also adds eucalyptus oil and Epsom salts to the foot scrub, which she said helps with muscle contractions and improved nerve function.

Roopchand-Tahal’s skin care line has also included scrubs featuring rosemary and lavender with dead sea salt, ingredients that all have positive benefits for skin.

“Non-toxic and organic skincare products such as My Coffee Scrub’s line, are more effective simply because they are made with ingredients that don’t disrupt your body’s natural state,” she said of the benefits of using organic products. In fact, one of her business mantras is, “What you put on your skin ends up in your body. Treat your body well and you will feel and look your best.”

A quick browse of My Coffee Scrub’s official Instagram page shows just how many clients Roopchand-Tahal has been able to serve in her short time as a businesswoman, with personal testimonials and reviews of the healing properties of her skincare creations. She said it is this reaction from her clients that is the most rewarding part of being the owner of My Coffee Scrub.

“For me, the happiness is rewarding; making my clients happy and satisfied is priceless,” she said. “I am also filled with happiness because I know I’m not only making myself happy but my parents, husband, and my family. They have stood by my side from day one.”

She has also been caught by the surprise of the high demand for her product line with spas and other retail buyers, which drives her even more to reach more customers with consistent and satisfying creations. Even the clientele she has amassed in the short time the products have been available has surprised her and helps her feel positive about the future of My Coffee Scrub. She is proud that at such a young age, she has already began making a mark in an industry she has revered since her childhood.

“My advice to anyone who wants to start their own business: think positive and believe in yourself. Always start small and build yourself; just believe and surround yourself with positive company and be prepared for both the positive reactions and challenges."