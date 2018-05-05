Jadoo grabs five-wicket haul in Under-19 trial

TEVON Jadoo grabbed five wickets to impress the selectors on day one of a TT Under-19 cricket two-day trial match at the National Cricket Centre in Couva, yesterday.

Jadoo took five wickets for 23 runs in eight overs for the Under-19 “B” team to help dismiss the “A” team for 127 in 38 overs. Daniel Osuna was also brilliant with the ball taking 4/25. Rivaldo Ramlogan top scored with 47, while K Surzano struck 22.

In reply, the “B” team closed on 167/4 with Antonio Gomez cracking 43, while Crystian Thurton ended unbeaten on 39. Opener Leonardo Francis made 34, while Ramlogan took 1/6 in five overs.

The TT Under-19 cricketers are preparing for the Cricket West Indies Regional Under-19 Tournament in Barbados from July 31 to August 30. The Under-19 trial match continues today.

SUMMARISED SCORES: TT Under-19 A 127 (Rivaldo Ramlogan 47, K Surzano 22; Tevon Jadoo 5/23, Daniel Osuna 4/25) vs TT Under-19 B 167/4 (Antonio Gomez 43, Crystian Thurton 39 not out, Leonardo Francis 34; R Ramlogan 1/6).