I love golf Isaiah sets sights on PGA tour

Isaiah Rowley plays a shot at Chaguaramas Golf Course during practice on April 26. PHOTO BY ENRIQUE ASSOON

Jah-Vaughn Harrison

Meet Isaiah Rowley, an eight-year-old golfer who’s been playing since the age of five.

Isaiah recently took home the first spot at Republic Bank’s Caribbean Junior Open Golf Championships, boys under 10, at St Andrews Golf Club, Maraval.

He competed against boys from eight Caribbean countries during the tournament on April 13.

Residing in Diego Martin, Isaiah got started in golf when he took part in Bmobile’s junior golf clinic in Chaguaramas. A senior student at the Daniell Institute of Learning’s home school programme, Isaiah has competed in over ten competitions regionally and internationally, all of which he’s always placed in the top three.

Though he understands the commitment required to be good at the sport, Isaiah tends to blank training out of his mind.

“You just have to think nothing about it and just do it,” he told Newsday Kids.

Isaiah looks up to international players Rory McIlroy, from Ireland, and Sergio Garcia, of Spain, and is often referred to as a young Tiger Woods, which he hates because he wants to be better than the renowned American golfer.

Isaiah, the youngest of three, takes inspiration from his father, Ronnie, who is always with him for competitions and training.

When it comes to why he loves golf so much, Isaiah said, “I enjoy hitting the balls.”

And in preparing for competition, Isaiah is very dedicated to his routine, his mother, Donnamarie, shared with Newsday Kids.

“Isaiah would practice, practice, practice,” she said.

He would wake up earlier than usual and go practice putting outside and religiously go to the golf courses or Queen’s Park Savannah to practice some more. Isaiah enjoys playing with friends but sometimes his competitive nature can lead to an argument or two.

“Jean-Paul (a friend) and I always argue with each other when we’re on the course,” he said with a giggle.

Apart from golf, Isaiah loves to go fishing with his family and hanging out with friends. He also hopes to add tennis to his list of sporting activities and after a big game he loves to chow down on some doubles.

His mother wants nothing but the best for him, and hopes to send him to a golfing camp for the August school vacation through sponsorship.

Isaiah’s dream is to one day compete on a PGA tour and wants to inspire other children to pick up the sport of golf.

If your interested in following Isaiah’s journey, feel free to follow him on Instagram @theisaishrowley.