Fatima trounce SEPOS in Schools basketball

FATIMA TROUNCED South East Port of Spain (SEPOS) 41-18 on Thursday, in the second game of a Male Under-15 knockout double-header, in the Trinidad and Tobago Schools Basketball Association North Zone contest.

At the Jean Pierre Complex in Mucurapo, Fatima, who had a 19-8 cushion at the half-time interval, got 11 points from Ethan Smith and nine from Riquel La Fleur.

For SEPOS, Amaru Walkins and Rushawn George contributed six points apiece.

In the earlier fixture, QRC got the better of Tranquillity 34-30.

QRC relied on 14 points which included three three-pointers from Nikolai Fortune, and 12 points from Shorn Solomon.

Tranquil, who trailed 15-9 at the halfway stage, got 11 points from Justin Cyrus, while Mikail De Coteau chipped in with 10.