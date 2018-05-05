Fake news on Galleons Passage

FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert on Friday told members of the House of Representatives that a report alleging the US Coast Guard found deficiencies with the Galleons Passage are false.

He was responding to a question from Barataria/San Juan MP Dr Fuad Khan on the alleged report. Opposition MPs were surprised when Imbert answered the question instead of Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan. The Galleons Passage is in Acapulco, Mexico. The vessel is due to arrive in TT by the middle of this month.

Later in the sitting, Sinanan said the National Infrastructure Development Company (Nidco) is speaking with International Maritime Services (IMS) regarding the management of the Galleons Passage. The terms of engagement between Nidco and IMS are yet to be finalised, Sinanan told MPs. The minister also reminded MPs that the report of Cabinet appointed investigator Christian Mouttet into the procurement of the Cabo Star and Ocean Flower II vessels for the sea bridge, is in the possession of the Parliament’s Land and Physical Infrastructure joint select committee.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley laid the report before the committee when he appeared before them last September.