Bassarath: Legal matters stalling IRC recommendations

TTCB president Azim Bassarath

PRESIDENT of the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) Azim Bassarath said legal matters involving the local cricket board are preventing the Independent Review Committee (IRC) report from being implemented.

In September 2017, a three-member IRC was appointed to review the governance structure of the TTCB and make recommendations. In February 2018, the IRC submitted recommendations to the TTCB. However, since then the details of the report have not been discussed among board members and representatives of the National League Committee. Members of the National League Committee recently raised concerns as to why the recommendations were not implemented immediately.

Bassarath in response said the entire board must meet and discuss the report before it is implemented.

Prior to the IRC being appointed, a court battle began in 2016 between the TTCB and National League representatives over the TTCB constitution. The National League representatives include former West Indies cricketers Daren Ganga and Dinanath Ramnarine.

At a press conference held by the TTCB yesterday, at the National Cricket Centre, Couva, Bassarath said the TTCB is willing to accept the recommendations in the IRC report, but wants to clear up all legal issues. “We are not afraid to deal with the contents of the report. We are willing to engage the other board members in discussion with the report and see what we can take from the report. But first of all, as you are well aware, we must cross the legal hurdles,” Bassarath said.

Bassarath believes some individuals are trying everything in their power to put a damper on all the accomplishments of the TTCB.

Bassarath said, “We are keen to get to the point where we can discuss the document (report), but unfortunately there are individuals who seem hell bent on frustrating all the positive work of the TT Cricket Board.”

Bassarath asked for cooperation concerning the IRC report. “We ask for your patience and your understanding as we seek to deal with some challenges and very frustrating matters,” Bassarath said.

In other local cricket news, Bassarath said he had discussions with newly appointed Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe. The TTCB president said Cudjoe seems willing to make a difference in sport. “The meeting was very cordial, very open and it was a wonderful first step in what we are confident will be a mutually beneficial relationship. The keen, young Minister seems to be a great listener. She seems enthused by her new posting and her energy and drive can be key ingredients in allowing her to make a positive impact on sport,” Bassarath said.