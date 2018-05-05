Barrackpore East snatch Girl’s Intercol T20 crown

Kasean Edwards, from St Stephen’s College girls cricket team, plays a shot against Barrackpore East Secondary School, at the Brian Lara Crickert Academy, Tarouba, during the finals of the Secondary Schools Cricket League Girls cricket finals.

Nickolai Madray

BARRACKPORE East Secondary School dethroned defending champions, St Stephen’s College, by 16 runs in Powergen’s Intercol Girls T20 Final, yesterday, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. Barrackpore won the toss and decided to bat first, setting a total of 95 runs for the loss of five wickets after their 20 overs.

Geneilia Juppy top-scored with 16 runs while Shalini Samaroo contributed ten runs towards the score for Barrackpore. Leah Mohammed tried to restrict her opponents with the ball, taking two wickets for 12 runs and Angelina Sookraj took one for 15, as St Stephen’s limited their second innings target to under 100 runs.

In reply, St Stephen’s College needed 96 runs to win the match after they stepped back out onto the field. The defending champions looked in control of the match until they started losing wickets. Sookraj matched Juppy’s 16 run top-score in the match, stroking one boundary in the process, while Prithivi Dharamdass ended the match not out on 12 runs. Despite their batting line-up’s attempts to accelerate the run rate, it was a little too late for the defending champions, as they were left needing 27 runs from the last two overs. In the end, St Stephen’s finished on a total of 79 runs for the loss of four wickets as Barrackpore snatched the title by 16 runs.

Team Lists:

St Stephen’s College – Janelle Noel (captain), Leah Mohammed, Angelina Sookraj, Prithivi Dharamdass, Makeisha Simon, Kasean Edwards, Azariah Haniff, Anjali Khemkiran, Ariel Mahabir, Kayla Dookran, Sarisha Khemkiran, Shenica Marshall, Leah Ramlokhan, Shridevi Boodram, Kaitlyn George, Aneila Jaimungal, Marissa Parris (teacher/manager), Michelle Mohammed (coach), Karen Edwards (coach).

Barrackpore East Secondary – Savie Gopaul (captain), Priyya Alexis Alladin, Geneilia Juppy, Suriya Sookoo, Kimberly John, Kimberly Ramsawak, Kavita Deodath, Shalini Samaroo, Kaitlin Singh, Dehlia Bhagwandeen, Emily Singh, Adonna Chance, Nirvanha Basdeo, Linda Hosein (teacher/manager), Anil Lakhan (coach).