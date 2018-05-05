Archie’s mother laid to rest

Chief Justice Ivor Archie stands as Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley remembers his mother Moulda Beache-Archie during her funeral at Scarborough Evangelical Church, Tobago yesterday.

Kinnesha George-Harry

Precious, magnanimous, loving, loyal and lady-like were just some of the words used to describe 88-year-old Moulda Beache-Archie during a funeral held yesterday at the Scarborough Evangelical Church on Ottley Street in Tobago.

Beache-Archie, the mother of Chief Justice Ivor Archie, who would have celebrated her 89th birthday today, died on April 29 at the Infinity Home in Lambeau after being ill for some time.

During the church service, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said he knew Beache-Archie from as early as the 60’s and described her as a no-nonsense woman who was both his form teacher and history teacher at Bishop’s High School. He shared a number of his interactions with Archie, the most startling when he ended up teaching her Biology. Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Assemblyman Marslyn Melville-Jack, in representing Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles, endorsed the qualities used to describe Beache-Archie. “I would simply say that she has left among us a sweet-smelling savour that reaches up to heaven,” Melville-Jack said. “This is how I feel about this woman. A humble woman. And it is the humility, the relationship with Christ that enabled her to display all these characteristics.

“My encouragement to all of us, is that we, too, examine ourselves; what scents are we leaving with the people with whom we interact on a daily basis.” Beache-Archie’s granddaughter, Chinyere Archie said she knew her grandmother from a slightly different perspective. “My experience with granny was mostly as a child. Even though I am an adult now, I still feel like she is granny to me, she would never be Miss Archie or Miss Moulda or the wonderful teacher who she was, but she would always be granny to me.”

Another granddaughter, Dara Archie, also expressed her gratitude to granny: “In terms of education, she was the one that took the time out to ensure that we learnt to write, she is the one who went through that process of sitting down with me and found out from me which hand I preferred to write with.

“She was even the one who took us to the library and got us our library cards... for these simple things I am grateful to you granny.”

In speaking, Ivor Archie gave a personal perspective: “Some of you know her as friend, colleague, teacher, church sister. For me, I would know her simply as mummy. I could never do justice to a life that was lived so fully and it is even more. In the last few days, people would have come to me with stories about how mummy has touched them (so) that I understand what a huge lady this was. She lived her life fully, she lived her life unselfishly and, in many ways, was somebody who I think was born before her time.”

Notably present during the service was President Paula-Mae Weekes, former president Anthony Carmona, Deputy Chief Secretary Joel Jack as well as members of the Judiciary including Supreme Court Judge Gillian Lucky and former THA chief secretary Hochoy Charles.

Beache-Archie’s body was then interned at the Buccoo Public Cemetery.