Young: Maharaj wrong about Cuffie

LOOK HERE: Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Stuart Young, shows something to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on his phone prior to the start of the sitting of the House of Representatives yesterday. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

CLINT CHAN TACK

ACTING Attorney General Stuart Young has dismissed former government minister Devant Maharaj’s complaint against the Cabinet’s efforts to assist La Horquetta/Talparo MP Maxie Cuffie with his medical expenses.

Young said there is no substance to the claims made in Maharaj’s letter to the Integrity Commission. “Cabinet is permitted to take decisions to deal with matters and situations, including assisting persons in need.” Young added that Maharaj should instead familiarise himself with Section 32 (2) of the Integrity in Public Life Act which states, “Any person who knowingly and mischievously makes or causes to be made a false report to the commission or misleads the commission by giving false information, or by making false statements or accusations, shall be guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to a fine of $500,000 and to imprisonment for ten years.” At Thursday’s post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, Young said the money paid to assist Cuffie was completely justified.

He said it is clear from Maharaj’s utterances that he is “much more effective as a busybody and waster of time than he ever was as a minister of government.” Planning Minister Camille Robinson-Regis agreed.

“They are unconscionable.”