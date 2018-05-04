Woman fined $1500 for stealing baby powder

A mother of three was, on Tuesday, fined $1500 for stealing $60 worth of products from Pennywise, La Romaine on Monday.

Collette Mark, 28, told Senior Magistrate Cherril-Ann Antoine she did not know what drove her to steal a bottle of Ammen’s baby powder, a mini body wash and a water bottle from the store.

She pleaded guilty when she appeared in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutor PC Cleyon Seedan told the court that around 2.25pm on Monday, an estate constable with Phoenix Security Services was working at the store when he saw Mark removing items from the shelf and putting them in her black purse.

He saw Mark walk past the registers without paying for the items and leave the store. This caused him to follow her outside. A female security officer was asked to search Mark’s bag in a private area on the compound. The three items, valued $60.40, were found in the bag.

Mark was taken to the San Fernando police station and charged.

In court on Tuesday, Mark said she is unemployed and suffers from lupus, which prevents her from working. She said she had a clean criminal record before Monday’s incident and apologised for her actions.

Antoine asked her why she would want to sully her good name over $60 worth of products, but she remained silent.

Antoine imposed the fine on Mark and gave her two months to pay or face one month’s imprisonment.