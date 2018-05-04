Wild, wild western division: Three murders in 14 hours

Charlton Williams aka Dawud Williams and an unidentified man was shot and killed in Cocorite last night

Officers of the Western Division police districts were kept busy up to late last night, investigating the murders of four men who were murdered in two separate incidents.

In the first incident at around 4.10 pm, Allan Lopez aka "Spanish" and Jordan Lewis were shot and killed while playing cards near the village recreation spot known as the "Cocoa Jar", on Morne Cocoa Road, Petit Valley. According to reports, the men were descended on by several gunmen who shot them repeatedly before escaping in a Nissan AD Wagon.

Eyewitnesses contacted officers of the West End Division Police Station, who later recovered the vehicle. Both men were taken to the Forensic Science Centre in St James where an autopsy is expected to be done today.

In a spearate incident Charlton Williams aka "Dawud Williams" and another unidentified man was shot and killed in Cocorite.