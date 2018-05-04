Venezualan charged for cocaine

A VENEZUELAN man was charged yesterday with possession of $4.3 million worth of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. Jimmy Alejandro Tapiero Hernandez, 27 was arrested by officers of the Penal CID and the South Western Division Task Force on Tuesday during an anti-crime exercise.

The officers reportedly saw Hernandez get out of a boat along the shoreline of the Boleau Beach Road, Icacos Village, Cedros. He was carrying a black and grey knapsack on his back.When officers search him, they found ten packets of cocaine, wrapped in clear and black plastic.

Hernandez also allegedly had one Taurus pistol and five rounds of .38 ammunition. The drugs weighed approximately 10.8 kgs and has a street value of $4.3 million. He was charged by Cpl Harripersad of the South Western Division Task Force. Hernandez is said to have entered the country illegally.